PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats (16-0-1) got major production from its freshman class as they took round one of their district matchup against the Westwood Panthers, 5-0, Tuesday night.
The Wildcats continue their all-time district streak as it now moves to 87 thanks to their previous win. The Wildcats got three goals in the first half. Freshman Tony Sanchez sandwiched senior Andy Garcia’s goal with two of his own. Sanchez assisted Garcia, while Ty Carnes and Tony Garcia assisted Sanchez.
The second half found Sanchez, on a beautiful shot just inside the post, completing his hat trick assisted by Ty Carnes. Freshman Reece Garcia capped the scoring after he found the back of the net off a Tony Garcia pass.
Justus Musil got his fourth clean sheet in district. Juan Lopez, Rico Avila, Diego Oliva, David Arredondo, Sebastian Ledesma, Christian Parker and Colt James did not allow the Panthers to get off a shot. The Wildcat defense has not given up a goal in 545 minutes of game play.
The Wildcats return to action on Friday in Lufkin against Hudson.
