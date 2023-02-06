MADISONVILLE – Palestine Wildcat Tony Garcia hit a huge milestone of 100 career goals during their 7-0 win over the Madisonville Mustangs Friday.
The Wildcats win moves their district win streak to 86, along with Garcia becoming the second Wildcat in program history to reach 100 documented goals, joining Javier Leonor.
Ian Garcia started the scoring taking a pass from Tony Garcia and putting it in the back of the net. Tony Sanchez got the second of the half assisted by Ty Carnes. The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead into the half.
The scoring really opened up in the second half when Garcia took a pass from Ty Carnes and put it past the keeper. Tony Sanchez got the next goal converting a penalty kick.
Carnes and Garcia reversed roles in the third goal of the half with some beautiful passing. The six goal of the game Carnes and Garcia flipped back with Carnes getting me assist. The final goal of the game was a freshman combo with Reese Garcia scoring and Sebastian Ledesma with the assist.
Justus Musil got his third clean-sheet in district. He was assisted by superior defense from Juan Lopez, Rico Avila, Diego Oliva, David Arredondo, Ledesma, and Colt James.
The Wildcats return to action with the first leg of the Palestine Derby, hosting the Westwood Panthers on Tuesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.