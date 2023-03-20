Palestine Wildcat Raydon Vasquez (16) goes up for the ball during the Wildcats district finale against the Jacksonville Indians Friday.

JACKSONVILLE – St. Patrick’s Day held no luck for the 4A #1 Palestine Wildcats (25-1-1) on Friday night as they suffered their first loss of the season and first loss in 96 district games. The #8 Jacksonville Indians stopped the streak with a 3-1 victory over the 'Cats.

The Wildcats struck first with a goal by Tony Garcia when he found a ball in front of the Jacksonville goal and put it in the back of the net. Unfortunately that is all they would find as the physical Indian defense slowed their offensive output for the rest of the night. The Indians were able to score three goals, the most the Wildcats defense has given up in a game this season.

The Indians earned their share of the district championship with the win but will have to settle for the runner-up spot in the playoff seeding since the Wildcats prevailed in aggregate scoring 4-3, thanks to their 3-0 win earlier in the season.

The Wildcats will host their Bi-District Playoff match against the Sabine Cardinals on Friday.