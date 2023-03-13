PALESTINE -- The Palestine Wildcats (24-0-1) celebrated senior night with a 10-0 victory over the Lufkin Hudson Hornets, running their district winning streak to 95 games.
Seniors starred in the first half. Senior Tony Garcia got a hat trick, assisted by seniors Ian Garcia for the first and Ty Carnes for the final two. The ‘Cats went into the break with a 3-0 lead.
Second half scoring started when Carnes scored a Mario Escalante pass. Then senior Andy Garcia scored assisted by Juan Lopez. Diego Oliva converted a penalty kick for the sixth goal. Andy Garcia returned the favor, assisting Lopez for his first goal. Then like an out-of-control UNO game, Lopez reversed it again, finding Andy Garcia for his second goal. Lopez then stole a ball and placed a nice shot just past the keeper. Senior David Arredondo scored the final goal of the night ripping a laser into the side netting.
Justus Musil grabbed the clean sheet with the help of Sebastian Ledesma, Ricoh Avila, Juan Lopez, Diego Oliva, Raydon Vasquez, Christian Parker and David Arredondo.
The Wildcats will travel to Crockett next Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.