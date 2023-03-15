CROCKETT – The Palestine Wildcats eased its way to a ninth straight district championship Tuesday evening following their 7-0 win over the Crockett Bulldogs. Along with their ninth district championship came their 96th consecutive district win.
It was all Garcia on the first half score sheet. Andy Garcia scored on a pass from twin Tony Garcia to get things started. Tony then picked up his goal, assisted by Ian Garcia. That gave the ‘Cats a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
Tony Garcia got his second of the night, assisted by Andy Garcia. Andy picked up the next goal assisted by Ty Carnes. Carnes found Rolando Gallegos for the fifth goal of the night. Tony completed his hat trick assisted once again by Andy. Juan Lopez then joined the sheet assisted by Tony Garcia.
Justus Musil grabbed the clean sheet with the help of Sebastian Ledesma, Ricoh Avila, Lopez, Diego Oliva, Raydon Vasquez and David Arredondo.
The Wildcats will travel to Jacksonville Friday night to try and secure an outright District Title in their final regular season game.
