PALESTINE – In the midst of extending their district winning streak to 93 games, the Palestine Wildcats clinched a playoff spot with their 7-2 win over the Madisonville Mustangs Friday. The Wildcats are one point away from clinching a home Bi-District game.
The Wildcats started the scoring when Ty Carnes converted a Tony Garcia pass. Reece Garcia scored the second goal when he received a Mario Escalante pass in front of the goal, kept his composure, and slid the ball just past the keeper. The ‘Cats took a 2-0 lead into the half.
The second half started with Madisonville scoring about four minutes into the half to cut the lead in half. One minute later, Carnes pushed the lead back to two, scoring on a Tony Sanchez assist. Then came a lengthy 20 minute delay, in which there were many conferences with both sets of coaches. Once play resumed, the Mustangs were able to trim the lead to one for a second time and felt they had the momentum.
Once again, in less than a minute the ‘Cats pushed it back to two, this time Sanchez from Carnes, and never looked back. The Wildcats scored three more goals to end the game, Tony Garcia from Carnes, Reese Garcia from Escalante and keeper Justus Musil converted a penalty kick to get the capper.
The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday for the second leg of the Palestine Derby at Westwood.
