CROCKETT – The Palestine Wildcats secured their eighth consecutive shutout and their 89th straight district win following their 8-0 win over the Crockett Bulldogs Tuesday.
Ty Carnes started off the night’s scoring taking a ball from Sebastian Ledesma, side-stepping the defender and slipping the ball right past the diving keeper. Andy Garcia got the second of the half, running down a Mario Escalante thru ball and calmly placing it in the back of the net.
Tony Garcia got the next two goals, both assisted by Carnes. The final goal of the half, Ian Garcia cleared a ball up the line that Reece Garcia caught up to and ripped from 45 yards out, just past the keepers outstretched hand, with one second showing on the clock.
In the second half, Andy Garcia and Escalante teamed up again for the first goal of the half. The second goal, Tony Garcia shot a ball that the Crockett defender knocked out of the air with his hand, everybody stopped playing in anticipation of the foul, except for Tony Sanchez, who collected the ball and shot it past the keeper. Tony Garcia finished out his hat trick with 5 seconds on the clock converting a Carnes pass.
Justus Musil and Chris Vigil shared the clean sheet. Juan Lopez, Rico Avila, David Arredondo, Sebastian Ledesma, and Colt James had to play tough in front of the keepers as the scrappy Bulldogs kept them on their toes all night.
The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday at home against the 4A #7 Jacksonville Indians.
