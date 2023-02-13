The Palestine Wildcats continue their incredible season after they defeated the Lufkin Hudson Hornets, 12-0, to extend their district winning streak to 88 games.
The Wildcats got off to a fast start scoring four goals in the first 13 minutes of the game. Ty Carnes opened the scoring with an assist from Andy Garcia. Andy got his second assist of the game setting up his twin, Tony Garcia for the goal. Carnes then struck again helped by Tony. Andy found the back of the net assisted by Tony Sanchez. Reece Garcia added his name to the scoresheet with help from Sebastian Ledesma. Ledesma, one minute later, scored a goal of his own off a Dylan Jones pass. Andy Garcia scored his second of the game from Ian Garcia.
Tony Garcia got the second half off to a fast start as well. He scored two minutes into the half with Carnes getting the assist. Ian Garcia found a Tony Garcia slotted ball in the middle of the box and buried it for the next goal. Idowu Olawoore attacked a Juan Lopez pass just in front of the keeper to score. Reece Garcia, scored the next two goals, securing his first high school hat trick. His goals were assisted by Lopez and Rolando Gallegos. The Tony Connection, Garcia with the goal and Sanchez with the assist, finished up the scoring, giving Tony Garcia his 10th high school hat trick.
Justus Musil and Tony Limon shared the clean sheet. Juan Lopez, Rico Avila, Diego Oliva, David Arredondo, Sebastian Ledesma, Christian Parker and Colt James stonewalled the Hornets with neither keeper having to make a save on the night. The Wildcat defense has not given up a goal in 625 minutes of game play.
The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday in Crockett.
The JVA won 4-0. Goals were by Ismael Gonzalez, Adrian Estrada, Raydon Vasquez and Carlos Martinez. Assists were by Martinez and Manny Campa. Chris Vigil got the clean sheet.
Standings Games Played-Points (District Goal Differential)
Palestine 5-15 (+15)
Jacksonville 5-15 (+14)
Crockett 5-9 (+1)
Madisonville 5-9 (0)
Lufkin Hudson 5-7 (-2)
Diboll 5-5 (-3)
Westwood 5-0 (-10)
Trinity 5-0 (-15)
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 17, Trinity 1
Madisonville 3, Westwood 1
Crockett 3, Diboll 2
Palestine 12, Lufkin Hudson 0
Tuesday’s Games
Trinity at Westwood
Diboll at Jacksonville
Lufkin Hudson at Madisonville
Palestine at Crockett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.