GRAPEVINE -- The number-one ranked Palestine Wildcats Wildcats (12-0-1) finished the Mustang Cup on a high note, taking down the 5A Granbury Pirates, 5-0 this past weekend.
The Wildcats started the match with a Tony connection, Garcia from Sanchez, to get on the score sheet. Four minutes later Garcia found Ty Carnes to double the lead. Andy Garcia got the final goal of the half. Carnes assisted Tony Garcia and Reece Garcia for the final two goals. Keeper Justus Musil got the clean sheet with help from defenders Ricoh Avila, Juan Lopez, Colt James, Sebastian Ledesma, Raydon Vasquez, David Arredondo and Diego Oliva.
The Wildcats have finished the non-district portion of their schedule and next open district at the Diboll Lumberjacks next Friday night.
Palestine started the tournament by defeating two state finalists and scored 11 combined goals as they opened the Mustang Cup 2023 in Grapevine.
In the first match on Thursday afternoon, the Wildcats defeated the TAPPS powerhouse Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, 7-2. The ‘Cats started fast, with goals from Ty Carnes, assisted by Tony Garcia, and Ian Garcia, assisted by Carnes, within the first five minutes of the game. Nolan got one back. Five minutes later, Andy Garcia found the back of the net, assisted by Tony Garcia.
Nolan scored two minutes later, but it was all Palestine from then on out. Ian Garcia converted a penalty and Tony Sanchez was assisted by fellow freshman Rolando Gallegos to move the score to 5-2 at the half. Sanchez opened the second half scoring assisted by another freshman, this time Sebastian Ledesma. Dylan Jones scored the seventh goal assisted by freshman Reece Garcia.
Friday morning’s match brought the 2021 and 2022 state representative Celina Bobcats as the opponent. Currently the two teams sit in the top two spots of the 4A Region II rankings. By the time the dust cleared, the Wildcats were leaving with a 4-0 victory. Ty Carnes opened the scoring once again, assisted by Tony Sanchez, placing the shot between the keeper and near post.
Tony Garcia scored right before halftime after taking a pass from Andy Garcia and finding the back of the net. Tony and Andy connected again to bring the score to 3-0. Then Carnes scored from distance on a Reece Garcia pass, curling it around the keeper's outstretched arms and just inside the post.
