PALESTINE – The number-one ranked Palestine Wildcats (13-0-1) extended their district winning streak to 84 games with a 14-0 victory over the Diboll Lumberjacks on Friday night.
The Wildcats scored seven goals in each half. The first half saw seven goals from seven different players. Tony Sanchez started the avalanche, scoring off a Ty Carnes pass. Ian Garcia then rocketed an Andy Garcia pass into the back of the net. Carnes added his name to the scoresheet scoring off a Tony Garcia cross. Raydon Vasquez, assisted by Carnes, scored the next one. Vasquez then turned around and assisted Reece Garcia’s goal. Andy Garcia capped the first half scoring giving Carnes his third assist of the half.
The second half scoring started with a reverse of the game’s first goal with Carnes scoring from Sanchez. The Garcia twins connected for the next goal with Tony scoring and Andy assisting. Andy got his second goal of the night from Carnes. Carnes completed his hat trick assisted by Tony Garcia. Carnes grabbed his fifth assist of the night when Tony Sanchez found the back of the net for the second time. Christian Parker headed in an Andy Marroquin restart for the next goal. Rolando Gallegos finished the nights scoring on a restart that struck the back post and deflected in.
Justus Musil and Chris Vigil combined for the clean sheet. Defenders Juan Lopez, Ricoh Avila, Diego Oliva, David Arredondo, Sebastian Hernandez, Colt James and Andy Marroquin kept the Diboll offense away from the keepers only giving up two shots on the night.
The Wildcats are back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Trinity.
Matchday 1 Standings- Games-Points. (Goal Differential)
Jacksonville 1-3 (+3)
Lufkin Hudson 1-3 (+3)
Palestine 1-3 (+3)
Crockett 1-3 (+1)
Westwood 1-0 (-1)
Diboll 1-0 (-3)
Madisonville 1-0 (-3)
Trinity 1-0 (-3)
Friday’s games
Lufkin Hudson 6, Trinity 1
Palestine 14, Diboll 0
Crockett 1, Westwood 0
Jacksonville 4, Madisonville 0
