BULLARD – The Palestine Wildcats opened their soccer season with a 7-1 win over the Bullard Panthers Tuesday evening.
After concluding the scrimmage portion of their season with a 6-1 win over 5A Lufkin last week, the Wildcats continued their hot streak with a dominant effort against Bullard.
Palestine opened a 4-0 first-half lead Tuesday before adding three more goals to their scoring total in the second half. Tony Garcia was electric in their season opener with four goals and one assists. Andy Garcia also got in on the action adding another two goals and an assist.
Finally, Ty Carnes got on the stat sheet with one goal and one assist. Raydon Vasquez and David Arredondo also were credited with assists.
The Wildcats travel to Pine Tree this weekend for their first tournament action of the year.
