TRINITY – The Palestine Wildcats moved to 2-0 in district Thursday following their 18-0 win over the Trinity Tigers. The victory pushed the Wildcats’ district winning streak to 85 games.
The Wildcats had eight different scorers, with four of them scoring at least a hat trick.
The Garcia twins celebrated signing their national (or international in Andy’s case) letters of intent by scoring 4 goals each. Andy finished the night with three assists and Tony added two of his own.
Ty Carnes gathered three goals, two assists and Tony Sanchez got three goals and four assists to round out the hat tricks. Dylan Jones, Rolando Gallegos, Idowu Olawoore and Colt James scored the other goals, while Reece Garcia and Mario Escalante collected three and two assists respectively. Gallegos and Ian Garcia had the other assists.
Justus Musil posted another clean sheet which brings his total to 8 1/2 on the season. Defenders Juan Lopez , Ricoh Avila, Diego Oliva, David Arredondo, Sebastian Ledesma, Andy Marroquin and James stonewalled the Tigers, severely limiting their scoring chances.
The Wildcats have their district home opener tonight against the Madisonville Mustangs. The JVA starts at 5, with the varsity following around 6:30.
