The Palestine Wildcats (9-0-1) have moved to the #1 spot on the latest MaxPreps 4A Boys Soccer Poll.
The Wildcats' only blemish is a 0-0 tie against Lindale in their tournament this weekend. On the season the 'Cats have scored 41 goals and only given up 4.
This weekend Palestine travels to Grapevine where they will face 2022 TAPPS Big School State Runner-Up Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, 2022 UIL 4A State Runner-Up Celina and 5A Granbury.
