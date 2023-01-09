PINE TREE – The Palestine Wildcats Varsity Soccer team won all four matches this past weekend at the Pine Tree Tournament. They Defeated Athens 6-1, Hallsville 9-0, Lindale 1-0 and Pine Tree 2-0. The boys are 5-0 on the season.
Sebastian Ledesma-Hernandez and Tony Garcia scored goals for the Wildcats in their shutout of Pine Tree. Mario Escalante scored their lone goal against Lindale. Ty Carnes and Tony Garcia both had three goals in their blowout of Hallsville. Andy Garcia, Tony Sanchez and Juan Lopez were credited with the other three goals.
Carnes also had a two-goal performance in their win over Athens. Ian Garcia, Tony Sanchez, Dylan Jones and Rolando Gallegos also scored goals during the match.
Palestine hosts their own tournament this weekend. They play Mabank 8:30 Thursday morning and Lindale 7pm Thursday night.
