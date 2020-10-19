TEAGUE – Fresh off a first-place finish Friday, Elkhart's Guin Youn took second at Teague's cross country invitational Saturday.
Young continued her trend of lead runner for the Lady Elks. She was the lone member of the team to make a top-20 appearance running a time of 14:14. Ava Trim has consistenly been Elkhart's next best varsity girls runner as she finished 21st on the day (18:45).
Following Trim was a pack of Lady Elks filling in three of the next four spots. Jenna Willis finished a few slots behind Trim in 23rd (19:15). Laynie Tubbs placed 24th (19:15), Aly Henderson finished 25th (19:59) and Malloria Hays placed 27th of 30 qualifying runners (20:21).
Elkhart's top varsity boys runner was Hunter Jenkins who placed 14th on the day of 22 runners (22:47). Pablo Ronteria was a few steps behind in 15th (23:02).
Grapeland's lone represantative was Michael Minter who placed 18th overall (24:40).
Elkhart will return to the field Oct. 26 for their district meet at Fairfield High School.
