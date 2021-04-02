JASPER – The Palestine Wildcats tied the Carthage Bulldogs for a share of the district championship at Thursday's District 17-4A track and field meet.
Kobey Taylor and Julian Cummings were both first-place medalist for the Wildcats. Taylor outraced the competition in the 100m dash (10.64), while Cummings finished as the top dog in discus (140’-2"). Peayton Giles and Mason Mitchell placed third and fifth, respectively, in discus as well.
Dylan Jones finished third overall in the 200m dash (23.72s), Jadrien Conley finished fifth overall in the 400m dash (56.62s), Luis Castillo finished fifth in the 800m run (2:11.93s), Jalbert Sandoval finished third in the 1600m run (5:03.59s) and second in the 3200m run (10:55.94s). Kevin Quincin followed behind Sanvodal with a fifth place finish.
The Wildcats relay team placed third in the 4x100, fourth in the 4x200 and fourth in the 4x400.
Elvin Calhoun and Kaleb Hagans claimed the third and fourth place spots in the shot put. Calhoun threw a distance of 46 feet, six inches, while Hagans followed him with a throw of 46 feet.
Ben Clerkley placed third in the triple jump for the Wildcats with a distance of 40 feet, five inches.
Chris Bryant and Dreyon Barrett were second and third, respectively, in the high jump. Bryant reached a height of five feet, 10 inches, while Barrett also submitted a jump of five feet, 10 inches.
Shedrick Dudley mirrored both his fellow teammates for a height of five feet, 10 inches, in the high jump.
Carson Freeman placed third in pole vault (8'0”).
The Palestine Ladycats finished fourth overall in the meet behind first place Center, Hudson and Carthage.
Selested Edwards claimed a second-place medal in the 100m dash (13.32s) with Catherine Egbe placing sixth.
Edwards also finished fifth in the 200m dash (28.47s). Ra'Shaila Owens finished third in the 400m dash with Rylie Schwab taking the fifth spot in the race.
Yaneli Ruiz claimed sixth in the 800m run (2:46.10) and fifth in the 1600m run (6:13.79s).
Emerith Hernandez placed third overall in the 3200m run (13:16.54).
In the 100m hurdles, Jaylah Spurlock was the top Ladycat in third (16.95s), Monique Thompson placed fifth (17.77s) and Kacie Danchak placed sixth (18.50s).
Danchak also finished fourth in the 300m hurdles (50.87s).
The Ladycats relay team placed fourth in the 4x100, third in the 4x200, and fourth in the 4x400.
In the field events, Chimsi Okonkwo took fourth place in the long jump (15'8”). Okonkwo was also the second-best performer in the triple jump (33'-4 ½).
Jan'Aa Johnson was fourth in the shot put with Amaria Beavers placing sixth.
Ra'Shalila finished fourth in the high jump with Jaylah Spurlock placing sixth. Savannah Alder and Catherine Egbe concluded the field events with fourth and sixth place finishes, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.