Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Lamarion Goodwyn, Quarterback, Sophomore (Westwood)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 240 pounds
About Goodwyn: During his first season as Westwood’s starting quarterback, Goodwyn help lead the Panthers to their highest win total under head coach Richard Bishop. The Panthers came a game short of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2014 in their district finale. The sophomore quarterback passed for 746 yards and six passing touchdowns, while rushing for 687 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named District 9-3A DI Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Ti Crawford, Linebacker, Sophomore (Palestine)
Height: 5-8
Weight: 175 pounds
About Crawford: In Crawford's first full season on the Wildcats defense the sophomore linebacker tied for the team high in tackles (79). He also finished with four tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Crawford was named second-team All-District at inside linebacker.
Elite Team Offense
QB: Cael Bruno, Senior (Frankston)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 196 pounds
About Bruno: Bruno led the Indians to their second consecutive playoff berth for just the third time in school history. Unfortunately, his season was cut short during Frankston's week 10 win over Linden-Kildare that clinched them the playoffs. Bruno passed for 813 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 643 yards and nine touchdowns on 68 carries.
RB: Cadarian Wiley, Senior (Grapeland)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165 pounds
About Wiley: The senior running back capped off his high school career with his highest rushing total yet. After rushing for 1,300 yards his junior year, he put up 1,879 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns (both career highs). He earned All-District first-team honors.
RB: Kaymon Davis, Sophomore (Frankston)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175 pounds
About Davis: Frankston’s sophomore running back was one-half of the Indians dynamic rushing attack that helped lead them to their second consecutive playoff berth for just the third time in school history. Davis rushed for 846 yards and eight touchdowns on 118 carries.
WR: Jaydan Chapman, Freshman (Elkhart)
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170 pounds
About Chapman: Chapman was the only receiver nominated that eclipsed 25 receptions on the season in just his freshman season. He recorded 29 receptions for 398 yards and eight receiving touchdowns on the year – all highs among receivers nominated for the All-Area team.
WR: Riley Murchison, Junior (Grapeland)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 165 pounds
About Murchison: Murchison spent time at multiple positions for the Grapeland Sandies this past season – often doubling as the team’s quarterback. Murchison took over as the team’s leading receiver following the loss of multiple All-District pass catchers to graduation. He tallied 11 receptions for 387 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He earned second-team All-District honors.
WR: Ben Clerkley, Senior (Palestine)
Height: 5-8
Weight: 145 pounds
About Clerkley: Clerkley wasn’t a volume catcher for the Wildcats, but when he was targeted it often resulted in six as four of his seven receptions went for touchdowns. He finished the season with 312 yards receiving.
TE: Austin Moore, Junior (Cayuga)
Height: 6-2
Weight: N/A
About Moore: Moore finished the season with three catches for 81 yards and two receiving touchdowns, but was also a key blocker for the Wildcats rushing offense. He was named to the 8-2A All-District first team.
OL: Jarrett Henry, Senior (Palestine)
Height: 6-6
Weight: 315 pounds
About Henry: Henry started in 35 games for the Wildcats since being plugged in on the offensive line his sophomore year. He’s been a key in Palestine’s run-heavy approach and graded out at 97% on the year. He was also credited with 56 pancakes. He’s a 2020 All-State player and was a unanimous first-team All-District player.
OL: Mason Mitchell, Senior (Palestine)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 285 pounds
About Mitchell: Similar to Henry, Mitchell has been a consistent starter since making his first start during his sophomore season. He was the highest-graded offensive lineman on the list (98%) and was credited with 54 pancakes on the year.
OL: Lamont Smith, Sophomore (Elkhart)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220 pounds
About Smith: A unanimous first-team All-District player for the Elkhart, Smith anchored the Elks offensive line.
OL: Jacob Ingram, Junior (Cayuga)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 298 pounds
About Ingram: Ingram was named District 8-2A DI Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year after helping the Wildcats sprint to their first playoff appearance since 2019. He anchored a line that saw Cayuga rush for 2,400 yards and 20 touchdowns as a team.
OL: Jason Decluette, Senior (Grapeland)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 320 pounds
About Decluette: Decluette was the lone member of his group to be selected to the All-District first team after being apart of a line that blocked for a near 2,000-yard rusher.
K/P: Luke James, Senior (Palestine)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170 pounds
About James: James was consistently a weapon for Palestine’s special teams’ unit. He earned first-team punter and second-team kicker. James had 28 punts that totaled 1,135 yards with eight of those falling within the 20. He was also 28-of-35 on extra points and 6-of-9 on field goals. He had a long of 42 yards.
Elite Team Defense
DL: Alex Oxford, Senior (Frankston)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 265 pounds
About Oxford: Oxford was one of the unquestionable vocal leaders for Frankston’s 2021 playoff team. His 78 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, one sack and three forced fumbles was enough to earn him District 9-2A DI Defensive MVP.
DL: Kamran Savage, Senior (Westwood)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 225 pounds
About Savage: Head coach Richard Bishop said Savage was one of the most talented players he got to coach. Savage had multiple games where he recorded at least two sacks. He finished with 10 sacks on the year. He was a unanimous first-team All-District selection in his final season with the Panthers.
DL: Bo Barrett, Junior (Cayuga)
Height: 6-3
Weight: 245 pounds
About Barrett: Barrett was a force on the Wildcats defensive line. His 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and four quarterback hurries earned him District 8-2A DI Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.
DL: Quan’Tae Gage, Senior (Palestine)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 240 pounds
About Gage: Gage tied for the team high in sacks for the Wildcats with five. The senior also recorded 34 tackles, five tackles for loss and four quarterback pressures.
LB: Jared Cook, Junior (Frankston)
Height: 5-10
Weight: 225 pounds
About Cook: Cook was the second-leading tackler in the county with 106 total tackles. He was by far the team’s leading stopper as he also accumulated 17 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, one interception and one defensive touchdown. He was named second-team All-District for the Indians.
LB: Zandrick Anderson, Junior (Grapeland)
Height: 6-0
Weight: N/A
About Anderson: Anderson was the leading tackler on the list with 109 tackles on the year. He also added 20 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. The junior linebacker was named District 11-2A DI Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
LB: Jadan Henry, Senior (Cayuga)
Height: 5-8
Weight: 198 pounds
About Henry: Henry was the third member of the 100-tackles list on the list. Henry’s 103 tackles and seven tackles for loss earned him District 8-2A DI Defensive Newcomer of the Year – his award gave the Wildcats two defensive members to receive district superlatives (Bo Barrett).
DB: Ben Clerkley, Senior (Palestine)
Height: 5-8
Weight: 145 pounds
About Clerkley: Clerkley was tied for the team lead in interceptions with two on the year. He did lead the team with nine pass breakups, while also making 49 tackles. Added to his resume was two blocked kicks on the year. Clerkley was a second-team honoree at corner for Palestine.
DB: Richard Carrillo, Senior (Elkhart)
Height: 5-8
Weight: 160 pounds
About Carrillo: Carrillo was a All-District first-team cornerback for the Elkhart Elks.
DB: Clayton Merritt, Senior (Frankston)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 160 pounds
About Merritt: Merritt was everywhere for the Indians as the team’s safety. He compiled 85 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass deflection and one interception on the year. He was a unanimous lock for All-District first team defensive back.
DB: Chase Hearell, Junior (Cayuga)
Height: 5-10
Weight: 145 pounds
About Hearell: Hearell was second on the list in pass deflections with seven. He also made 21 tackles on the year to pair with his two interceptions.
Utility Players
Jermny Walker, Senior (Palestine)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175 Pounds
About Walker: Walker made an impact on the Wildcats in multiple phases this season. He was the fourth-leading rusher with 569 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He was the second-leading receiver with 249 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also recorded 29 tackles on defense. Walker headlined the district superlatives for the Palestine Wildcats as he was named District 9-4A Utility Player of the Year.
Chase Hearell, Junior (Cayuga)
Height: 5-10
Weight: 145 pounds
About Hearell: Hearell embodied his role as a utility player for the Cayuga Wildcats. He was the team's leading passer with 379 yards and four touchdowns. He also finished second in rushing with 399 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He continued to pile in the stats as he was Cayuga's leading receiver with 177 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. He also made 21 tackles on the year to pair with his two interceptions.
Honorable Mentions
- Jerrod Walker, QB, Palestine
- Shedrick Dudley, RB, Palestine
- Kylance Parish, RB, Westwood
- Isaiah Allen, WR Frankston
- Kody Loebig, WR, Frankston
- Landan Henry, OL, Cayuga
- Matthew Gomez, OL, Westwood
- Kaleb Hagans, OL, Palestine
- Haydan Richardson, DL, Palestine
- Conner Walker, LB, Elkhart
- Taylor Stafford, LB, Elkhart
- Braxton Killion, LB, Cayuga
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.