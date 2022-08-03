The Alto Yellowjackets High School football team has been given a two-year ban from postseason eligibility after providing inaccurate enrollment figures to the University Interscholastic League in advance of the most recent realignment.
According to a UIL decision, Alto is required to stay in its current district (11-2A, Division II), with no chance to participate in postseason play, barring the unlikely scenario in which it receives a unanimous vote from its current district to allow it to leave and a unanimous vote from a Division I district to allow it to enter.
On Tuesday night, Alto Independent School District Superintendent Kelly West posted the following message on the district's Facebook page, accepting responsibility for the error and expressing her heartbreak for the students, particularly the juniors and seniors.
“This afternoon, I went before the State Executive Committee of UIL as the leader of Alto ISD to provide testimony regarding discovery of inaccurate enrollment reporting submitted for purposes of the 2022-2024 reclassification and realignment process. I shared with the Committee that AISD did, in fact, make an error in reporting which impacted our alignment for football. Specifically, we failed to report three (3) students as enrolled on the October snapshot date, which if properly reported, would have bumped AISD to Division 1 of Conference 2A, rather than Division 2. As superintendent, I owned the mistake, including the fact that I did not ensure procedures were in place to confirm that our student accounting was accurate. There was no ill intent to misreport numbers, nor desire to cheat the system to gain a competitive advantage. The Committee, likewise, made no finding that the error was intentional.
Had the mistake been discovered prior to finalizing the alignment process, realignment would have been a plausible remedy. Given the unfortunate timing of the discovery, however, only weeks before the football season is to begin, UIL is unable to realign Alto High School consistent with accurate enrollment numbers. The Committee determined that, out of fairness to all high schools competing within Conference 2A, Alto High School should remain in Division 2, District 11 but would be ineligible for District honors (playoffs) for 2 years. The Committee identified additional accountability measures designed to remediate our deficiencies and tighten internal procedures, with which we will diligently comply.
I am crushed by the Committee's decision and the impact that it will have on our football players - specifically our juniors and seniors. I went before the Committee asking that the students not be disciplined for my error. I conceded full responsibility and I fought for them, hoping to avoid these punitive measures, as the students had no control over the mistakes made. I will continue communication with UIL and will explore every avenue available to seek proper realignment with the opportunity to play for District honors, if at all possible, in future years.
While I am heartbroken today, I have faith that our new Athletic Director and talented team of coaches and educators will inspire our students to play for the love of the game and their team - not trophies. I also have faith in the integrity and resilience of our students and their ability to overcome this disappointment.”
Three students showed up for school on October 19 and 20, 2021, but were not legally counted as enrolling until November 1 of that same year, according to UIL and the district.
An attorney who looked into the problem on the school's behalf claimed that it was the result of a processing error and that there was no other supporting evidence other than the possibility that there was a communication breakdown.
“There’s no way that you guys can compete in the division you are in, it’s not going to happen. It can’t happen that’s an unfair advantage and you don’t even want that,” said Mike Motheral, Chair of the UIL State Executive Committee speaking to Alto ISD superintendent Kelly West.
The decision included a three-year probationary period for the division as well as a public reprimand. Additionally, they must submit a report detailing the changes the division will be making to its procedures to ensure that this doesn't occur again.
