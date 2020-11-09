Palestine Wildcats (6-4) vs. Huffman Hargrave Falcons (8-1)
What: Class 4A-Region III Bi-District Round
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Madisonville High School
Need to know: The Palestine Wildcats defeated Huffman Hargrave in the area round of the playoffs, 19-14, last year.
Grapeland Sandies (6-4) vs. Hearne Eagles (8-0)
What: Class 2A-Region III Bi-District Round
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity High School
Need to know: This is the sixth consecutive season the Sandies has made the playoffs -- setting a school record.
Frankston Indians (4-6) vs. Timpson Bears (10-0)
What: Class 2A-Region III Bi-District Round
When: Thursday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Henderson High School
Need to know: Frankston dropped their season opener, 68-24, to the undefeated Timpson Bears. This is Frankston's first time under head coach Paul Gould reaching the postseason.
Oakwood Panthers (5-3) vs. Oglesby Tigers (9-1)
What: Class 1A-Region IV Opening round
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 7:00 p.m.
Where: Penelope High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.