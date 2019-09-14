Elkhart makes history in, 42-14, win over Troup
TROUP – The 2019 Elkhart Elks shared a piece of school history in their, 42-14, victory over the Troup Tigers. For the first time in 15 years, the Elks are 3-0 on the season.
The Elks will return home next week to battle the Sabine Cardinals, who are also 3-0, with their most recent win coming in a 48-14 victory over Harleton.
Frankston edges Ore City in, 29-26, victory
FRANKSTON – A back-and-forth exchange between Frankston and Ore City resulted in a 29-26 victory for the Indians.
Frankston grabbed their first win behind a 14-point second quarter. The Indians outscored their opponent 21-14 in the first half before being shutout in the third quarter.
Ore City did post a 12-point third quarter, but the Indians were able to regain the lead after shutting Ore City out in the final quarter.
Frankston will open district next week against Winona.
Grapeland 8, Crockett 48
Oakwood 54, Milford 76
OAKWOOD – A battle of top-five schools in their respective conferences ended with Milford taking a 76-54 win over Oakwood. Milford had them in depth – with the return of nine seniors. The game swung in the favor of Milford mid-way through after a dropped pass in the Oakwood endzone. Milford took advantage of Oakwood's failed opportunity with a score of their own. Key Davis, Cooper Edgemon, Jeremiah Sargent and Bennett Reed all scored for Oakwood.
Cayuga 14, Mt. Enterprise 36
MT. ENTERPRISE – The game slipped away from the Cayuga Wildcats early against Mt. Enterprise. The Wildcats gave up touchdowns runs of 95 yards and 99 yards en route to to falling to Mt. Enterprise 36-14. Cayuga started a 24-point deficit in the face before halftime and was never able to recover.
Cayuga will return home next week to play the undefeated Wortham Bulldogs (3-0). The Bulldogs are coming off of 24-0 victory over Bartlett.
