Elkhart Elks (0-5) vs. Huntington Red Devils (1-3)
When: Tonight, 7 p.m.
Where: Red Devil Field, Huntington, Texas
Key Information: The Elkhart Elks were mathmatically eliminated from playoff contention following their loss to Trinity last week. Huntington still sits in playoff contention a game back from Trinity. Expect a playoff atmosphere tonight.
Frankston Indians (2-2) vs. Linden-Kildare Tigers (2-2)
When: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, Linden, Texas
Key Information: The Frankston Indians can secure their first playoff appearance under head coach Paul Gould if they're able to pull out a win over the Tigers tonight. Frankston is locked in a three-way tie with Linden-Kildare and Price Carlisle. The Indians do not own the tiebreaker over Carlisle, but can secure that against the Tigers tonight. Frankston also own the tiebreaker over fifth-placed Union Grove.
Grapeland Sandies (2-2) vs. Jewett Leon Cougars (2-2)
When: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sandies Stadium, Grapeland, Texas
Key Information: The Grapeland Sandies already have their playoff spot secured heading into their district finale against the Cougars. The last question is wether they will finish third or fourth. Grapeland currently owns the tiebreaker over the Groveton Indians, District 11-2A's fifth-place team, so their sole focus will be over playoff placing.
Cayuga Wildcats (0-3) vs. Kerens Bobcats (2-2)
When: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Where: A.G. Godley Field, Kerens, Texas
Key Information: Though the Cayuga Wildcats are still searching for their first district win four weeks into the season, they are not yet mathmatically eliminated from playoff contention. Kerens currently owns the third place spot in District 8-2A, but could fall to fourth tonight. Cayuga doesn't own the tiebreaker over current fourth seed, Marlin, but back-to-back wins over Kerens and Axtell for Cayuga could grant them the final playoff spot in the district.
Oakwood Panthers (0-0) vs. Chester Yellowjackets (0-1)
When: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Aubrey Chester Roy Stadium, Chester, Texas
Key Information: The Oakwood Panthers open district tonight against the Yellowjacket who are already one down in district. Depending on the Apple Springs game tonight, Oakwood may have to win out to get in.
