CUSHING – The growth head coach Jacob Magee has seen out of his team since fall camp has him excited to put his athletes on the field tonight against Cushing.
“I knew work ethic isn't something lacking in this program.” Magee said. “These kids are hungry to learn. Just watching them grow this summer has been awesome. They're committed to what we're trying to do. They've bought in and are actively showing that.”
The Wildcats were scheduled to open their season against Mt. Enterprise tonight, but instead will see the Cushing Bearkats. The Bearkats went 6-4 last year and were bi-district finalists.
They're listed as 17 point favorites against Cayuga tonight. They return all five offensive linemen and a pair of running backs who expect to see a high volume of carries.
“We can't afford to make mental mistakes,” Magee said. “We've stressed tackling better and being physical. Still, we see that confidence in these players increasing, along with their conditioning. We're excited to get things going.”
Chase Hearrell is projected to lead the Wildcats offense at quarterback. He'll lean on veteran linemen Jacob Ingram and Bo Barrett to help control the game. Jadan Henry also factors into Cayuga's offensive plans as one of their physical downhill runners.
Braxton Killion and Khristian Roberts man Cayuga's defense.
