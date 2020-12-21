CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats placed a pair of seniors on the District 8-2A Division I first-team.
Cayuga senior running back Austin Jenkins and senior defensive end Daniel Torres represented the Wildcats on the first team.
The Wildcats struggled to compile much offense during their district stretch once they returned from their two-week quarintine, but Jenkins was able to string together a mult-touchdown game in their 38-point district finale against Axtell.
Cayuga placed a pair of sophomores and one senior on the second team defense. Linebacker Logan Vaughan, utility player Chase Hearrelll and linebacker Nic Woolverton all highlted the team for Cayuga.
Tight end Kirby Murray, defensive linemen Kristian Roberts and Cooper Bell, running back BJ Scruggs and offensive lineman Jacob Ingram all earned honorable mention.
The Wildcats had a plethora of student athletes receive All-Academic praise in Billy Kelly, Logan Vaughan, Kirby Murray, Kristian Roberts, Toby Murray, Bo Barrett, Peyton Dyess, Braxton Killion,
Chase Hearrell,Daniel Torres and Jacob Ingram.
