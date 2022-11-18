Cayuga Wildcat defensive back Jakobe Brown has earned a spot on the final ballot for the 2022 Whataburger Super Team.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Whataburger are proud to honor the best and brightest stars in Texas high school football with the announcement of the 300-player ballot for the 2022 Whataburger Super Team. Texas high school football fans nominated more than 3,000 players on TexasFootball.com, and now must narrow the field from 300 players to the 40 honorees.
Fans can now vote for which players they believe deserve a spot on the 2022 Whataburger Super Team by voting at TexasFootball.com/WhatASuperTeam.
Brown shined in the secondary for a Cayuga defense that allowed less than 11 points per game and finished 6-0 en route to a district championship.
Brown led Cayuga in interceptions with six. He also recorded six pass deflections and three fumble recoveries. He was their eighth leading tackler with 37 total tackles and three tackles for loss.
40 players will be selected to Whataburger’s 2022 Super Team and voting ends Dec. 31. There is no limit to the amount of votes you can cast.
Headliners of the 2021 Whataburger Super Team include Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (Austin Westlake), Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (Euless Trinity), Texas offensive lineman Cole Hutson (Frisco), Texas A&M defensive back Bobby Taylor Jr. (Katy) and LSU linebacker Harold Perkins (Cypress Park).
“Whataburger and high school football have been proud Texas traditions for so many years,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re excited to celebrate these talented players and proud to partner with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Thanks to the fans for voting and their support.”
Former Super Team winners include Andrew Luck (Stratford HS, Indianapolis Colts), Garrett Gilbert (Lake Travis HS, New England Patriots), Malcom Brown (Brenham HS, NFL), Jonathan Gray (Aledo HS, NFL), Kyler Murray (Allen HS, OU), Jamal Adams (Hebron HS, Seattle Seahawks) and Malik Jefferson (Mesquite Poteet HS, UT, Dallas Cowboys).
