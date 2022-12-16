The Cayuga Wildcats filled the district awards with six district superlatives and 11 All-District first team honorees. Included in that was Chase Hearrell, who was named the District 7-2A Most Valuable Player.
Hearrell was all over the field as a passer, rusher, receiver and defensive player. He passed for two touchdowns on the year, but where he made his major contribution was in the rushing game. Hearrell led Cayuga in rushing with 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns on 151 carries. He averaged 137.4 yards per game. In that was six 100-yard rushing performances and a 300-yard game against Cross Roads.
Helping block for Hearrell was Jacob Ingram who was named Offensive Linemen of the Year. Ingram was apart of a line that produced a 1,000-yard rusher and 3,149 yards rushing as team, along with 37 touchdowns.
Landan Henry was named Defensive Linemen of the Year after posting 49 tackles and nine tackles for loss. Whit Jenkins earned Defensive Player of the Year after leading the team in tackles (84) and tackles for loss (17). Jenkins was also second on the team in rushing with 625 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Camron Stegall was honored with Defensive Newcomer of the Year. The freshman finished with 42 tackles and 12 tackles for loss, which was second-highest on the team.
To top off the superlatives, Head Coach Jacob Magee was named Coach of the Year after leading Cayuga to an undefeated district championship and their most wins since 2010.
Safety Gunner Douglas was named to the first team with 38 tackles and seven tackles for loss. He also recorded one interceptions and two pass deflections.
Jakobe Brown was also first team at corner with six interceptions, six pass deflections and three fumble recoveries.
Offensive Hunter Link, Bo Barrett, Landan Henry and Brayden Collum were present on the first team. Shiloh Peckham was named first-team fullback with 428 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Hayden Schranck rounded out the first-team offensive players for Cayuga.
Steven Wingfield, Marcus Thompson and Jaden Davis were first-team defensive players. Davis produced 64 tackles, Wingfield finished with 40 tackles and Thompson had 47 tackles.
Listed on the second team was Douglass at quarterback, Brown at running back, Barrett at defensive tackle, Peckham at linebacker, Talan Pettiete at tight end, Matthew Baker at tackle, Owen Cretsinger at outside linebacker, Dominic Johnson at corner and Javier Rodriguez at kicker.
Jayden Rampy, Kallen Lafitte, Justin Haak and Noah Higgins were All-District honorable mentions.
