Chase Hearrell was all over the field as a passer, rusher, receiver and defensive player. He passed for two touchdowns on the year, but where he made his major contribution was in the rushing game. Hearrell led Cayuga in rushing with 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns on 151 carries. He averaged 137.4 yards per game. In that was six 100-yard rushing performances and a 300-yard game against Cross Roads.