HENDERSON – The Frankston Indians playoff journey was short-lived as they fell 66-7 to the undefeated Timpson Bears Thursday in the Bi-District round.
The Indians were without their offensive leader, Brink Bizzell, who was sidelined with an injury. So upsetting one of Class 2A's premier teams had become a lot difficult with their number one receiver, Cael Bruno, transitioning to quarterback.
However, the Indians received an early surge of momentum with a huge 50-yard kickoff return down to the Timpson 25.
But Timpson's defense remained resilient. They were able to force a sack and a pair of negative runs on to force Frankston into a fourth-and-16.
Bruno fired a deep shot downfield that caused a defensive pass interference and gave the Indians a fresh set of downs on Timpson's 16.
K.J. Hawkins had runs of two and six before Bruno shot up the middle to the Bears' five on third-and-4. Next, Bruno got the first score of the game on a five-yard run to put Frankston up 7-0 following the ensuing extra point.
Timpson responded with a 55-yard kickoff return from Mykendrick Roberts that set them up on Frankston's 16. A couple of plays later, following a holding call that erased a Timspon touchdown, Braden Courtney scored on an 18-yard touchdown run.
Frankston attempted to generate a response beginning on their own 22. Three straight runs from Hawkins moved them to the 37. Frankston continued to pound the ball down the field before they were faced with a third-and-6 in opponent's territory, which they were unable to convert.
A punt started Timpson on their own 22. Three plays later LT Washington connected with Terry Bussey for a 77-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter.
Frankston's next two possessions ended in punts as Timpson began on their own 42 with 2:28 left until half.
A deep shot from Washington to Bussey put the ball on Frankston's 19. On the next play, Washington forced Frankston to jump offsides before throwing a 50/50 ball to Semaj Kelley who came down with it in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.
Timpson appeared to prepare to go into half boasting a 21-7 lead before a Frankston fumble on the ensuing kickoff put the Bears back on their seven.
But the Indians were able to hold them to a field goal.
On the first play out of half Courtney recorded his third rushing touchdown on a 43-yard run. A failed Indian onside kick gave the Bears great starting field position.
Things continue to slide for Frankston. A failed fourth-down attempt gave the ball back Timpson near midfield. A pair of runs from Courtney moved the ball down to Franksotn's 14 before he concluded the drive with a six-yard touchdown.
Frankston's offense could not offer relief to their defense as the scoring frenzy continued for Timpson. Touchdowns from Courtney and a pair from Malachi Blanton gave Timpson their fourth 60-point game of their undefeated season.
Frankston ends the season 4-7.
