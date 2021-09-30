ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks are preparing for week two with a stronger attitude than they had in the past. At this time last year they were coming off their fifth consecutive loss and their fourth game where they were held under double-digit points.
“We came back this week with a refreshed attitude,” head coach Luke Goode said. “I don't know if we had the mindset last year to be able to do that. We have to learn from week one but we have to put it away. Now we have to find away to bounce back. We're excited about the chance to do that this week.”
As tough as last season was for the Elks, there are few takeaways from that season the team will lean on heading into Friday. For one, despite falling to 0-3 in district last season they still had a realistic shot at making the playoffs.
Though they would like to be in a better position at the midway point of district, it showed why it is important for them to not linger on last week's mistakes.
“We weren't in the headspace last year to fully grasp that idea,” Goode said about his team focusing on the next game. “You still have a chance until the final whistle. This year is different in our mindset knowing we have to continue to show up and play hard. You don't know what the final outcome is, but you can control your own destiny. Hopefully we'll apply that each week.”
Applying that mentality begins Friday against the Crockett Bulldogs. Crockett is fresh off a 42-28 victory over Huntington and enter as nine-point favorites against Elkhart, according to Dave Campbell.
They return 15 combined starters from 2020's area finalist roster where they went 4-2 in district play. Crockett is in their first year under defensive-minded head coach Alton Dixon, but will still lean heavily on an offense that returns quarterback Jadyn Collins.
Collins passed for 1,800 yards and rushed for another 450 last year. The Bulldogs also return running back Keyshawn Easterling who added 746 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in 2020.
Regardless of the talent on the opposite side of the field, the focus still remains on Elkhart.
“I had a former coach of mine tell me you learn a lot by losing, but don't lose too much,” Goode said. “We learned some things we needed to get better and it allowed us to really focus on those things. We're honest with our kids and they accept coaching. Now it's time to compete.”
Elkhart's second district game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in Elkhart.
