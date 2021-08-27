BUFFALO – A down-to-the-wire finish went in favor of the Elkhart Elks as they upset the Buffalo Bison, 34-33, in Friday night's season opener.
The Elks were 32-point underdogs heading into Friday night's matchup against Buffalo. They were shutout 41-0 last year against them, but surely had fans buzzing following their season opener performance.
The Elks took an early 6-0 lead before Buffalo put together a touchdown drive that sat the game at 7-6. Elkhart responded with a Cain Foster touchdown, who also converted the two-point attempt that put them in front 14-7.
The Elks extended their lead 21-7 at halftime.
The two sides traded scoring drives to start the second half as Elkhart led 28-14 with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter. The final four minutes of the quarter saw Buffalo score 13 unanswered points before the Elks were able to find the end zone for the fifth time with 7:01 left in the game.
Buffalo answered with another scoring drive, but still trailed 34-33.
The Bison had a chance for a game-winning score with six seconds remaining but had a fourth-down pass broken up by CJ Pharis.
Elkhart's Cale Starr and Chase Walker both had two touchdowns each during the Elks season opener win.
The Elks host the Grapeland Sandies next week for their second bout of non-district play.
