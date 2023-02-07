The Frankston Indians and Cayuga Wildcats were both represented on the Texas Sports Writer’s Association Class 2A All-State team as each school had three players receive All-State honors.
Frankston’s Jared Cook, Brayden Dotson and Tyler Rogers were all selected to the TSWA All-State team. Cayuga’s Landan Henry, Whitt Jenkins and Jakobe Brown represented the Wildcats on the list.
Rogers was All-State honorable mention. He continues to add to his list of accolades with his latest honor. Rogers had also been named the District 10-2A Division I Utility MVP and Anderson County’s Player of the Year. Rogers was the area’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in his freshman year. He topped his freshman season by posting outstanding numbers on both sides of the ball in 2022.
He rushed for 790 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding another 127 yards and one touchdown receiving. Defensively, he was one of Class 2A’s leading tacklers with 146 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Cook was first team All-District and All-Area on both sides of the line. He was named All-State first-team offensive line. As Frankston’s starting guard, the senior graded out at 92%. He had 87 knockdown blocks and 46 pancakes.
Dotson was named to the All-Area’s first-team offensive line. Dotson graded out at 83% for Frankston. He recorded 89 knockdown blocks and 34 pancake blocks. He was a honorable mention on TSWA’s All-State offensive line.
Cayuga’s three players were all honorable mentions as well. Henry and Jenkins were honorable mention guards, while Brown was a honorable mention defensive back.
Brown was tied for the regular season lead in interceptions among Class 2A’s defensive backs with seven and was on the final 300 ballot for the Texas Football Whataburger super team. He produced 41 tackles, one forced fumble, five fumble recoveries, 11 pass breakups and three tackles for loss.
Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey was named the offensive player of the year on the TSWA’s Class 2A All-State football team, while Shiner defensive back Dalton Brooks and Albany defensive back Wyatt Wyndam shared defensive player of the year honor.
Bussey, who also was Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s player of the year, rushed for 2,596 yards on 184 carries (14.1 avg.) with 46 touchdowns. He also threw for 2,177 more yards with 26 touchdowns for the 14-1 Bears who lost to Refugio in the Division I semifinals.
Brooks, who signed with Texas A&M, had 120 tackles and five interceptions for the 11-3 Comanches. He also rushed for 2,530 yards with 37 touchdowns. Wyndam, who led Albany to the Division I state title, had 140 tackles and five interceptions for the 14-2 Lions. The junior also broke up 11 passes.
Albany’s Denney Faith was the coach of the year. The longest-tenured coach in the state who came to Albany in 1987 has 344 victories.
