FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians begin their 2021 campaign tonight against the Timpson Bears.
There are fewer better barometers to begin a season than being paired with a 14-1 state semifinalist team. Frankston saw the Bears twice last year—in their season opener and once more in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
They lost both match ups and return this year with similar faces in new spots.
“The bus ride after last year's season opener we felt like the wheels came off,” head coach Paul Gould said. “There were injuries, conditioning problems and just a lot of things that limited us in that game. But you see what type of program they turned into that year.”
It'll simply come down to executing for the Indians tonight. Primarily, at the quarterback position where they attempt to find a replacement for former four-year starter Brink Bizzell. Clayton Merritt and Reese Hicks are the two players Gould has his eye on to captain the ship.
“Getting those guys reps early will be important for us,” Gould said. “These non-district games offers a chance for us to find our identity. Timpson is in a position where we want to be in the future. Seeing them early will be a good test for us.”
Timpson is favored by 52 points over Frankston. The Bears return running back Braden Courtney who ran for 2,200 yards and 38 touchdowns. Terry Bussey moves into the quarterback role for Timpson after rushing for 1,200 yards and 550 yards receiving in 2020 and totaled 38 touchdowns on the year. He also made 52 tackles and 10 interceptions.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Jeff and Opal Stadium in Frankston.
