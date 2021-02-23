Frankston High School's Cael Bruno was a third-team selection at Tight End on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A-State football team, while Brink Bizzell was a honorable mention at quarterback for the Indians.
Bruno was the only third-team selection from teams in the Herald Press coverage area, but the Grapeland Sandies did produce a trio of honorable mentions as well.
Offensive tackle Jason DeCluette, running back Cadarian Wiley and linebacker Cooper Sheridan all filled the list for the Sandies.
Bruno, a 5-9, 150-pound junior, finished the season with 39 receptions, 717 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns as Bizzell's most reliable receiving target.
Bizzell passed for 1,301 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,124 yards and 13 touchdowns on 108 carries. Bizzell's total yards from scrimmage placeed him sixth in Class 2A-DI.
Grapeland's Wiley rushed for 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns on 167 carries. Wiley's rushing total was sixth best in Class 2A-DI, while his 20 touchdowns was fourth best in his classification, according to MaxPreps.
Sheridan recorded 135 tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles in his final season with the Sandies. Sheridan's tackle total ranked him third in Class 2A-DI in tackles.
TSWA Class 2A All-state football team
First in a series of five
Freeman, Brooks are players of the year
BRYAN – Mart quarterback Roddrell Freeman and Shiner defensive lineman Doug Brooks are the players of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State Football Team.
Freeman rushed for 1,758 yards with 31 touchdowns and passed for another 1,449 yards with 16 TDs in leading the Panthers to the Division II state championship game. Brooks had 105 tackles, including 22 for loss in leading the Comanches to the the Division I state title.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Guards – Jacob Hofauer, Falls City, 6-2, 240, sr.; Micah Sauls, Mart, 5-11, 250, sr.
Tackles – Gavin Wood, Wellington, 6-3, 225, sr.; Cole Carson, Rivercrest, 6-6, 290, sr.
Center – Brock Sestak, Shiner, 5-11, 230, sr.
Wide receivers – Kyle Wolf, Windthorst, 6-3, 188, sr.; (tie) Tyler Yancey, Lindsay, 5-10, 165, sr.; Zion Mercer, Panhandle, 5-10, 165, sr.
Tight end – Brock Gibson, Wink, 6-2, 225, sr.
Quarterback – Roddrell Freeman, Mart, 6-1, 230, sr.
Running backs – Marc Ramirez, Wellington, 5-10, 180, jr.; Ethan Belcher, Windthorst, 5-10, 192, sr.; Braden Courtney, Timpson, 5-10, 190, jr.
Fullback – J’Koby Williams, Beckville, 5-10, 130, fr.
All-purpose – Kei’shawn Clater, Mart, 5-10, 147, jr.
Place-kicker – Aaron Gallegos, Price Carlisle, 5-10, 172, jr.
Offensive player of the year – Freeman
Defense
Linemen – Doug Brooks, Shiner, 6-0, 260, jr.; John Ramirez, Wellington, 5-9, 170, sr.; Chris Jackson, Post, 6-2, 265, sr.; Ayden Lane, Mart, 6-1, 200, jr.
Linebackers – Ethan Belcher, Windthorst, 5-10, 192, sr.; Colter Darilek, Shiner, 6-1, 180, sr.; Slayden Pittman, Post, 5-10, 185, sr.; Zavien Wills, Refugio, 5-10, 180, sr.
Secondary – Avery Clarkson, Post, 6-0, 165, sr.; Brayden Fuentes, McCamey, 6-1, 175, jr.; Nathan McDaniel, Post, 5-11, 165, sr.; Seth Kasowski, Bremond, 5-9, 160, sr.
Punter – (tie) Breck Chambers, Crawford, 6-0, 177, soph.; Ramon Manrriquez, Frost, 5-7, 168, sr.
Utility – Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 6-3, 175, soph.
Kick returner – Cooper Meador, Eldorado, 6-0, 175, jr.
Defensive player of the year – Brooks
Coach of the year – (tie) Daniel Boedeker, Shiner; Chris Tackett, Windthorst
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Guards – Andrew Scheffe, Windthorst, 6-1, 188, sr.; Bo Thompson, Hawley, 5-11, 280, sr.
Tackles – Monterruis Smith, Hearne, 6-1, 330, sr.; (tie) Michael Hare, Bosqueville, 5-11, 285, sr.; Westen McAllister, Christoval, 6-3, 240, sr.
Center – Trey Arjon, Mart, 5-10, 240, jr.
Wide receivers – Izaha Jones, Normangee, 6-3, 185, jr.; J.J. Patton, Tenaha, 6-2, 215, jr.
Tight end – Jeremiah Steph, Beckville, 6-2, 170, sr.
Quarterback – (tie) Kolt Schuckers, Lindsay, 6-2, 221, jr.; Brayden Wilcox, Christoval, 5-10, 190, sr.
Running backs – Jaiden Barr, Italy, 6-0, 212, jr.; Anson Rendon, Lockney, 5-10, 150, sr.; Zane Rhodes, Shiner, 6-0, 200, sr.
Fullback – Garrett Pearson, Crawford, 6-0, 223, sr.
All-purpose – Terry Bussey, Timpson, 5-11, 165, fr.
Place-kicker – Anthony Perez, Rio Vista, 5-11, 175, sr.
Defense
Linemen – Ethan Byerly, Hamlin, 6-2, 210, sr.; Taye Perez, Post, 5-9, 260, sr.; Hudson Williams, Archer City, 6-3, 235, jr.; Jeremiah Steph, Beckville, 6-1, 190, sr.
Linebackers – Jake Boness, Christoval, 5-6, 135, jr.; Octavian Giles, Tenaha, 6-1, 185, sr.; Tryston Harding, Windthorst, 5-7, 157, sr.; Da’Marion Medlock, Mart, 5-10, 145, jr.
Secondary – Grant Hess, Muenster, 6-3, 185, jr.; Terry Bussey, Timpson, 5-11, 165, fr.; Tyson Cornett, Leon, 6-0, 170, sr.; Ryan Grawunder, Vega, 5-10, 165, jr.
Punter – Garrett Lero, Snook, 5-8, 150, jr.
Utility – Matthew Rosas, McCamey, 5-6, 150, soph.
Kick returner – Antwaan Gross, Refugio, 5-10, 175, jr.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Guards – John Hester, Hawkins, 6-5, 275, jr.; Ethan Crawford, Panhandle, 5-11, 245, sr.; Carter Hooser, Crawford, 5-11, 255, sr.
Tackles – Cory Stewart, Wink, 6-5, 255, sr.; Carter Murray, Lovelady, 6-4, 295, sr.
Center – Kolter Willeford, Hawley, 5-10, 315, sr.
Wide receivers – Beau Jolly, Christoval, 6-0, 180, jr.; Johnny Ryder, Granger, 6-2, 180, jr.
Tight end – Cael Bruno, Frankston, 5-9, 150, jr.
Quarterback – (tie) Tyler Palmer, Shiner, 5-10, 185, sr.; Ivan Rubio, McCamey, 6-0, 195, sr.
Running backs – Shaun Easterling, Lovelady, 6-0, 200, soph.; Julius Mason, West Sabine, 5-6, 195, sr.; Jace Edington, Lindsay, 5-9, 160, sr.
Fullback – J’ren Salais, Kenedy, 6-1, 190, sr.
All-purpose – Jordan Kelley, Refugio, 6-2, 180, jr.
Place-kicker – Justin Yarbrough, San Saba, 5-9, 170, sr.
Defense
Linemen – J.J. Ake, Mason, 6-2, 190, sr.; Nash Dieter, Lindsay, 6-1, 190, sr.; Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest, 6-1, 180, sr.; (tie) Joseph Trepainer, Seymour, 6-3, 260, sr.; Francisco Ortega, Stratford, 5-8, 200, sr.
Linebackers – Colton Anderson, West Sabine, 5-6, 165, sr.; Larson Hoffmeyer, Bosquesville, 5-7 165, sr.; Shawn Holmes, Garrison, 5-11, 215, sr.; (tie) Brock Gibson, Wink, 6-2, 225, sr.; Ty Williams, Crawford, 6-0, 172, jr.
Secondary – Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott, 5-7, 145, jr.; Isaiah Gonzales, Junction, 5-9, 155, jr.; Lane Wilson, Sudan, 5-11, 160, sr.; Eli Bivins, Rivercrest, 5-9, 145, sr.
Punter – Micah Smith, Hearne, 6-3, 195, sr.
Utility – Alex Rodriguez, Winters, 6-1, 180, sr.
Kick returner – Kason O’Shields, Hawley, 5-10, 170, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
Guards – Andy Castillo, Sundown, 5-11, 250, jr.; Rocklin Ginnett, Italy, 6-1, 260, sr.; Isaiah Garcia, McCamey, 5-9, 274, jr.; Michael Longoria, Mason, 5-10, 215, sr.; Vincent “Puff” Peters, Linden-Kildare, 6-2, 285, sr.; Eli Taylor, Shelbyville,5-10, 238, jr.
Tackles – Briley Barron, Maud, 6-4, 275, soph.; Jason DeCluette, Grapeland, 5-11, 290, jr.; Landry Smith, Alto, 6-2, 200, jr.; Jonaven Villarreal, Bruni, 5-11, 255, jr.
Centers – Bladen Calley, San Saba, 5-11, 215, sr.; Ethan Cumins, Rio Vista, 6-0, 275, sr.
Wide receivers – Dillon Denman, Centerville, 6-3, 170, sr.; Jabari Dunn, Hearne 6-0, 160, jr.; Antwaan Gross, Refugio, 5-10, 175, jr.; Callen McCasland, Archer City, 6-0, 170, sr.; Bradin Thomas, Quanah, 5-9, 150, sr.
Tight ends – Tom Boles, Evadale, 6-1, 175, sr.; Brandon Kenley, Sundown, 6-1, 175, sr.
Quarterbacks – Cy Blecher, Windthorst, 6-2, 194, sr.; Brink Bizzell, Frankston, 5-10, 180, sr.; Korbin Covarrubiaz, Eldorado, 6-0, 160, sr.; Corbyn Cornell, Alvord, 6-0, 185, sr.; Kanon Gibson, Wink, 6-1, 190, soph.; Ryan Grawunder, Vega, 5-10, 165, jr.; Mason Hardy, Normangee, 5-11, 184, sr.; Ryan Harris, Beckville, 6-3, 200, jr.; Hunter Long, Cisco, 5-10, 140, soph.; Wes Jones, Panhandle, 6-3, 185, sr.; Braydin Warner, Hamlin, 6-2, 180, sr.
Running backs – Brayden Dunlap, Miles, 5-9, 160, sr.; Jay King, Bosqueville, 5-9, 140, sr.; William Rauch, Smyer, 6-2, 200, sr.; Cadarian Wiley, Grapeland, 6-1, 185, jr.
Fullbacks – Mason Folk, Wellington, 5-10, 180, sr.; Ryan Jackson, Alba-Golden, 5-11, 202, sr.; Chase Morales, Cooper, 6-0, 190, sr.
All-purpose – Matthew Bower, Union Grove, 5-10, 175, sr.; Bode Box, Sudan, 5-10, 150, sr.; Tyson Cornett, Leon, 6-0, 170, sr.; Landyn Jack, Panhandle, 6-4, 190, soph.
Place-kickers – Jesus Luna, Italy, 5-8, 150, sr.; John Machtolff, Archer City, 5-7, 155, jr.; Jayden Mojica, Beckville, 5-8, 155, soph.; Luke Shaffer, Falls City, 6-1, 230, jr.
Defense
Linemen – Steven Craft-Mitchell, Hearne,5-11, 245, jr.; Wesley Estridge, Albany, 5-9, 305, sr.; Jacob Hofauer, Falls City, 6-2, 240, sr.; Anthony Jackson, Hearne,6-3, 250, jr.; Jacob Kimmons, Italy, 5-9, 147, sr.; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale, 6-3, 230, jr.; Sammy McLain, Wellington, 5-10, 190, sr.; Jayson Pagan, McCamey, 5-10, 257, sr.; Emmanuel Venegas, Ozona, 6-3, 205, sr.
Linebackers – Cody Arrisola, Falls City, 6-2, 235, jr.; David Barajas, Eldorado, 6-0, 225, sr.; Ty Bates, Archer City, 6-0, 170, jr.; Carlos Cantu, Ozona, 5-6, 165, jr.; Cooper Carter, Lindsay, 5-10, 185, sr.; J.C. Chaney, Holland, 5-11, 200, jr.; Logan Glover, San Saba, 6-5, 185, sr.; Dawson Hearne, Cisco, 6-4, 215, jr.; Alex Hofauer, Falls City, 6-0, 205, sr.; Keen Linson, Johnson City, 5-11, 168, jr.; DJ McClelland, Granger, 6-0, 190, soph.; Cooper Sheridan, Grapeland, 6-3, 190, sr.; Cameron Walker, Crawford, 5-10, 161, soph.; Cade Willis, Cushing, 6-0, 220, sr.; Denton Young, Normangee, 5-11, 170, sr.
Secondary – Brayden Wilcox, Christoval, 5-10, 190, sr.; Corbyn Cornell, Alvord, 6-0, 185, sr.; Milo Morrison, Beckville, 5-11, 150, sr.; Ayden Tomasek, Holland,5-8, 170, sr.; Jamion Turner, Price Carlisle, 5-10, 166, sr.; Josiah Ward, Post, 5-11, 155, sr.; John Youens, Bosqueville, 6-1, 185, soph.; Quentin Smith, West Sabine, 6-1, 165, jr.
Utility – Clay Gilter, Vega, 5-9, 155, jr.; Rustin Penrod, Sudan, 5-10, 170, sr.; Joseph Perez, Bruni, 5-9, 175, sr.; Luke Shaffer, Falls City, 6-1, 230, jr.
