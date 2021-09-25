FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians brought home a huge 31-point win over Big Sandy on homecoming night, 34-3.
It took the Indians a little while to find their offensive rhythm as they were shutout in the first quarter. Cael Bruno got Frankston’s first score of the game on a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. From there, the flood gates opened.
An interception, followed by a deep pass from Bruno to Isaiah Allen, set up Bruno for his second rushing score of the quarter. The extra point was no good.
Frankston took a 13-3 lead into half. Kaymon Davis struck first for Frankston in the second half – extending their lead to 20-3. Bruno scored his third touchdown on the night on a connection with Kody Loebig early in the fourth quarter. Tyler Rogers scored the final touchdown for the Indians to place a capper on their homecoming night victory.
Jewett Leon 38, Cayuga 6
CAYUGA -- The Cayuga Wildcats fell on their homecoming night, 38-6, to Jewett Leon. The Wildcats open district play next week against Axtell where they're 17-point underdogs.
Oakwood 87, Bryan Allen 58
BRYAN -- The Oakwood Panthers picked up their third win of the season in an explosive 87-point performance against Bryan Allen. The Panthers have one final preseason game left against Leverett's Chapel before they open district against Apple Springs Oct. 22.
