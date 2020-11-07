FRANKSTON – An early first-half hole resulted in a 49-21 district finale loss for the Frankston Indians Friday.
The Indians entered Friday night with a shot at second place in District 9-2A. A win over Beckville coupled with a loss from Carlisle could've gotten it done for a Frankston team who had clinched their playoff spot the week prior.
Yet, neither happened.
Beckville jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half before Brink Bizzell got Frankston on the board late in the second quarter on a 19-yard rushing touchdown.
Beckville fired back with a pair of rushing touchdowns before half to extend their lead to 35-7.
Offensive momentum stayed on the side of Beckville as they continued to pile on the points. A 13-yard touchdown pass made the score 41-7 before the ensuing extra point.
Another rushing touchdown from two yards out by Bizzell sat the score at 42-14. K.J. Hawkins was able to add another rushing touchdown to Frankston's stat sheet – this time from three yards out.
Burkeville concluded the night with another score to push the lead to 49-21.
Frankston finishes in fourth place, which means they will be headed for a rematch against District 10-2A winner Timpson who defeated them 68-24 in their season opener.
