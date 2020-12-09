FRANKSTON – Frankston Indian quarterback Brink Bizzell headlined the District 9-2A Division I Superlatives as he was selected as Co-Offensive MVP.
Bizzell passed for 700 yards and 13 touchdowns through five district games. The dual-threat quarterback also ran for 642 yards and five rushing touchdowns.
Bizzell's most reliable target Cael Bruno receive first-team all-district praise. Bruno caught 21 passes for 321 yards and six touchdowns. The junior receiver scored a touchdown in all but one of their district games.
Running back K.J. Hawkins also represented the Indians on first-team all-district. Hawkins rushed for 650 yards and four touchdowns – including a 267-yard performance against Linden-Kildare.
Junior offensive lineman Alex Oxford was the final member of the offense on the first team.Oxford also made first-team all-district on the defensive line.
Senior Defensive Back Tyler Fridinger earned first-team all-district rights. Fridinger had 73 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three pass deflections and one interception.
Offensive lineman Jared Cook made the second team.
Frankston had four representative on the second-team defense in senior defensive lineman Juan Perez, junior defensive back Clayton Merritt and freshman defensive back Kaymon Davis.
Wide receiver Kody Loebig was highlighted honorable mention offense, along with offensive linemen, Seth Gaskin, Juan Garcia and Robert Walker.
Isaiah Allen earned honorbale mention defense with outside linebackers Justin Birch and Cody Dickerson. Senior defensive lineman Nick Haney rounded out the group.
