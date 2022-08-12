FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians held their first scrimmage of the season Thursday against the Troup Tigers.
It’s always advantageous for teams to get a live look at their players against some other competition. And with any competitive bout, there were some good and some things to improve on for Head Coach Paul Gould.
“I’m proud of some of the things I saw,” Gould said. “I thought we got a little tired at the end, but that’s conditioning. Offensively, we got some plays where we missed a few blocks and we’ll go back to look at that on film. But that’s what I wanted to see.”
“You want to see things you need to work on. We’re at a good starting point. I’m not disappointed in our guys at all. They played hard. We just have to get in better shape. It’s a good start.”
Most of Frankston’s big plays happened on the offensive side of the ball. Devin Allen had a 70-yard run early in the scrimmage where he shot outside left tackle down the left sideline. He split a pair of defenders attempting to track him down before scoring.
Kaymon Davis also had a nice 25-yard run-off right tackle until a defender shoved him out of bounds. Tyler Rogers got in on Frankston’s rushing attack later in the evening. Rogers shot right side before jamming his foot in the ground and bursting up the field for a 35-yard gain.
Frankston couldn’t find the endzone during the scrimmage and gave up three touchdowns in the process. However, they have another week of practice and an additional scrimmage before they open their season against Grapeland on Aug. 26.
One big storyline heading into this season is the integration of sophomore quarterback Reese Hicks. Hicks has some varsity experience at the position as he took over for an injured Cael Bruno last year. He started their final three games – including their bi-district contest against the Timpson Bears.
Hicks didn’t have many designed runs as the majority of the carries were split between their running backs, but he did have a few scrambles that flashed his running capabilities.
“We know he can run the ball, but we wanted to see him do other things,” Gould said “We also wanted some other guys to step up. It’s tough you’re getting hit every time, things aren’t going your way and everyone’s looking at how you’re going to respond. I thought he did a good job.”
Frankston will participate in their final scrimmage Thursday at Cushing before their season home opener against Grapeland.
