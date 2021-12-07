FRANKSTON – Defensive lineman Alex Oxford highlighted the District 9-2A superlatives for the Frankston Indians as he was named Defensive Most Valuable Player.
Oxford filled the stat sheet for the Indians on the year as he finished with 83 tackles, one sack, 18 tackles for loss two forced fumbles, one interception and one defensive touchdown.
On first-team defense for Frankston was Jeremiah Mitchell, Reese Hicks, Kaymon Davis and Bayne Bacon. Mitchell finished with 51 tackles on the loss, four sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Hicks recorded 59 tackles, two sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Davis led the Indians in pass deflections with five on the season. He also finished with one interception the season.
Bacon finished the season with 50 tackles, three sacks and 15 tackles for loss.
The Indians had five members of their offense finish on the first-team offense. Cael Bruno received first-team All-District honors at quarterback. Bruno suffered an injury in their district home finale against Linden-Kildare where they clinched their second consecutive playoff berth.
Still, Bruno finished with 813 yards passing, six passing touchdowns, 643 yards rushing and nine rushing touchdowns. Isaiah Allen and Clayton Merritt were first-team wide receivers for the Indians. Allen led Frankston in receiving with 274 yards and a touchdown.
Jared Cook and Logan Taylor earned first-team honors as offensive linemen. They helped Frankston accumulate 2,434 yards on the ground while averaging 20.5 points per game.
Kaymon Davis, who led Frankston in rushing, made the second team after he rushed for 850 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Kody Loebig was tied for the team lead in receptions (17). He also went for 195 yards receiving of the year.
Logan Taylor was the final member of the offense to receive second-team honors on the offensive line.
Defensive lineman Justin Birch, outside linebacker Tyler Rogers, linebacker Jared Cook and defensive back Clayton Merritt all appeared on the second team. Birch finished the season with 50 tackles and five sacks. Rogers finished fourth on the team in tackles (77). Cook led the team in tackles with 113. Merritt was second on the team in tackles with 95.
Reese Hicks, Tyler Rogers and Matt Fridinger were honorable mention offense. Austin Boggs was an honorable mention defense.
The Indians finished fourth in district with a 3-3 record and 5-6 on the year.
