The Frankston Indians landed two players on the District 10-2A Division I Superlatives. Conlan Lemay was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year and Tyler Rogers was named Utility MVP.
Lemay was one of Frankston’s best defenders as he recorded 77 tackles and six tackles for loss. He also had two fumble recoveries, eight pass deflections and one interception on the season.
Rogers was the ultimate two-way player as he was tied for the team lead in tackles (146). He also had 26 tackles for loss. Offensively, he was the team’s second-leading rusher with 790 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.
Reese Hicks was named to the first team as their dual-threat quarterback. Hicks led Frankston in rushing with 1,593 yards and 13 touchdowns, while passing for 879 yards and four touchdowns.
Kaymon Davis was first-team running back as their third-leading rusher. Davis rushed for 736 yards and five touchdowns.
Wide receivers Benton Allen and A.J. Donnell were both honored with first-team praise. Donnell led Frankston in receptions with 20 for 217 yards. Allen led them in receiving yards with 341 yards and two touchdowns on 15 catches.
Offensive linemen Jared Cook and Brayden Dotson were first-team honorees. Kicker Coleman Merritt was named to the first team as well making 31-of-39 extra points and 3-of-6 field goals.
Defensive lineman Ke’Aundre Barnes was first-team All-District after recording 44 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Hicks also made an appearance on the defensive first team at outside linebacker with 52 tackles, five sacks and 23 tackles for loss.
Jared Cook was tied for the team lead in tackles with 146 stops, five sacks, 45 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. Ryan Harper was the final Indian to earn first-team honors with 82 tackles, two tackes, 17 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Harper was also named second-team running back. Kody Loebig and Devin Allen received second-team honors at wide receivers. Matt Fridinger was second-team offensive line.
Jeremiah Mitchell and Brayden Dotson both were second-team honorees on the defensive line. Walker McCann and Davis Holladay were second-team outside linebackers.
Devin Allen and Kayman Davis were second-team defensive backs.
Offensive linemen Logan Taylor and Carson Allen were honorable mentions as offensive linemen. Tripp Hallmark was honorable mention at defensive back.
