SHELBYVILLE – Last year the Grapeland Sandies were in different waters than what they were accustomed to. It was the first time in two years they hadn't won the district championship and also the first time during that time span they hadn't made it out of the first round.
Tonight offers the Sandies the first step in helping them return to prominence. However, outsiders want to see Grapeland prove they can return to their top-10 2A ranked status before anointing them.
The Sandies are 14 point underdogs against a Shelbyville team who went 7-5 last year and were bi-district finalists.
“Being underdogs in polls are nothing but motivation,” head coach Jordan Woods said. “I wanted to be picked to lose by 40 every week. It gives us that chip on our shoulder. We welcome being underdogs.”
A common cliché in football is that the game is won in the trenches. That, more than ever, may apply tonight against the Dragons who return seven offensive linemen who saw action – including all five starters. They'll protect quarterback Jakory Stanley who threw for 926 yards, eight touchdowns and rushed for 1,038 yards and 13 touchdowns.
On the opposing end, Shelbyville's defense will attempt to contain Grapeland's star running back Cadarian Wiley. Wiley has rushed for 3.092 yards and 48 touchdowns in three years – with the majority of his production coming in his last two years as the main staple at running back.
He'll rush behind offensive lineman Jason DeCleutte, Jeremy Pierce, Landon Jackson and Zamorian Smith.
“It's all about evaluation for us,” Woods said. “We're getting better every week and saw some good things in those scrimmages. Game day is different. Little more tensed. But we can be successful if we do things the right way.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Dragon Stadium in Shelbyville.
