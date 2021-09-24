BURKEVILLE – Four forced turnovers from Grapeland’s defense helped secure the Sandies a 58-22 win in their final preseason game Thursday against the Burkeville Mustangs.
Burkeville came in riding high Thursday night as they looked to improve to 4-0 on the season after defeating Overton, Acadiana Christian and Mount Enterprise. Grapeland looked to bounce back from their 33-14 loss against Kirbyville last week. And on a shortened week they put up their highest-scoring performance of the season thus far.
Grapeland opened the gates Thursday with an 80-yard bomb from Johnny Lamb to Omarion Wiley on their third play from scrimmage. A successful two-point conversion run from Cadarian Wiley gave them an eight-point advantage.
Burkeville responded with a lengthy drive that ended in a quarterback sneak from Daelond Fredieu. The Mustangs attempted to go for two but failed – leaving them with an 8-6 deficit.
After Grapeland was forced to punt on their second possession, Burkeville found the end zone once again on another methodical drive that ended in a Fredieu two-yard touchdown. Their two-point attempt was converted this time as built a 14-8 lead.
The Sandies were quick to respond with an 80-yard touchdown run from Cadarian Wiley. The failed extra point tied the contest at 14. Both teams failed to move the ball on their next possessions. However, on the Mustangs first drive of the second quarter, they took a carry off right tackle for a 55-yard touchdown score.
Trailing 22-14, Grapeland quarterback Riley Murchison started their drive off with a 65-yard run. After displaying his mobility, Murchison connected with Wiley for his second score of the night on a 35-yard touchdown.
After giving up 22 first-half points, Grapeland’s defense began to click. A fumble recovery from Landon Jackson helped set up another scoring drive that ended in a Murchison-Jax Vickers connection for a five-yard score – giving them a 26-22 lead.
The Mustangs were afforded enough time before half to compose a final scoring drive but was stopped in the red zone.
Burkeville began the second half with possession and nearly scored their fourth rushing touchdown of the night before Lekerina Smith made a touchdown-saving tackle at the five-yard line. His efforts highlighted the drive as Grapeland was able to keep Burkeville out of the end zone – forcing a turnover on downs.
Murchison continued to put his stamp on the game with another five-yard touchdown. He reappeared on defense as he recorded Grapeland’s first and only interception of the ball game.
Leading 34-22, Wiley found the end zone for his second score of the game from five yards out. Burkeville’s offense continued to spiral as Vickers recovered their second forced fumble of the night.
The turnover resulted in a 35-yard touchdown from Wiley and was capped off by a two-point conversion from Jason DeCluette. Another forced fumble from Burkeville led to a 25-yard touchdown run by Lakerina Smith – leading to Grapeland’s 58-point night.
The Sandies now prepare for their district opener against the Alto Yellowjackets. Grapeland opens as three-point favorites over the Yellowjackets
