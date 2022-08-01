Monday marked the first day of official practices for high school football teams across the states.
Our seven Anderson County schools – Palestine, Westwood, Elkhart, Frankston, Grapeland, Cayuga and Oakwood – were all present on the field as they count down the days to opening kickoff.
For Palestine, they’re getting to see how their new pieces on offensive mesh together. A new quarterback and having to replace all five offensive linemen will be a test for the Wildcats as they approach their first scrimmage, Aug. 12, at Hallsville. They’ll host their second scrimmage against Kaufman before they travel to Nacogdoches Aug. 26.
Depth at the skill positions and plenty of team speed all around will be something Palestine can lean on in games. Taj’Shawn Wilson (743 yards rushing) and Shedrick Dudley (727 yards rushing) are a solid 1-2 punch on offense. Jon Denman has elite make-up speed in the secondary, leading to seven pass breakups a year ago, and Ti Crawford is the team’s top returning tackler.
The Westwood Panthers get back to the drawing board after coming within a game of ending a seven-year playoff drought. With a veteran core returning, the Panthers have the pieces to challenge for one of the four playoff spots. Quarterback Lamarion Goodwyn (846 yards, 7 TDs passing; 709 yards, 13 TDs rushing) will lead the offense and he will also contribute on the defensive line. Two-way player Matthew Gomez (78 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack) is a four-year starter who leads the defense and will again anchor the Westwood offensive line.
All eyes will be on how the Elks transition from 3A-Division I to Division II. Goode expects this squad to challenge for one of the four playoff sports in their new district. Taylor and Tyler Stafford lead as the vocal leaders on both sides of the ball, while players like Lamont Smith looks to stack on top of a productive 2021 season on the defensive line.
The Frankston Indians will be young in spots, but do return veterans Jared Cook (113 tackles, 18 TFL) and Jeremiah Mitchell (51 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks) to head up the defense while Davis (850 yards, 8 TDS rushing) and Reese Hicks (135 yards passing; 489 yards, 3 TDs rushing) put up solid numbers on offense after he stepped in as the starting quarterback late in the season.
Experience is on the side of the Cayuga Wildcats as every member of the offensive line returns, each having earned all-district honors in 2021. Chase Hearrell remains a threat in all three phases while running back Shiloh Peckham (598 yards rushing, 4 TDs) returns to lead the youth in key skill positions. Linebacker Braxton Killion (69 tackles) and defensive lineman Bo Barrett (49 tackles, 3 sacks) will lead the charge on defense as Cayuga looks to build on last season’s success.
The Oakwood Panthers are under new leadership with first-year Head Coach J.J. Johnson taking over. The Panthers are coming off a deep playoff run and will look to Isaiah Jacobs to help the team repeat that performance this year. The senior is set to be a key part of the offense as it looks for another playoff berth.
Grapeland looks to find playmakers after the graduation of Cadarian Wiley. They opened the season 3-2 last year before a turbulent district stretch left them on the outside of the playoff race.
