LINDEN – The Frankston Indians secured their first playoff berth under head coach Paul Gould following their 40-34 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers Friday.
The Indians jumped out to a 20-8 lead through the opening quarter. Rushing touchdowns from Brink Bizzell and KJ Hawkins, along with a passing touchdown form Bizzell to Clayton Merrtt gave the Indians early control of the game.
The two traded scores down the stretch of the second quarter as Frankston was in for a fight heading into the third quarter.
After Linden reduced their deficit to 20-14, Bizzell connected with Cael Bruno to extend their lead to 27-14. But with 43 seconds still left until half, Linden was able to compose an end-of-half drive to cut Frankston's lead to 27-20.
After intermission, the Tigers kept the momentum on their side as they briefly took a 28-27 lead. Another passing touchdown from Bizzell to Tyler Fridinger quickly regained the lead for the Indians.
Both offenses would remain quiet until the fourth quarter until K.J. Hawkins put an exclamation on the game with a late fourth-quarter touchdown run to give them a 40-28 run.
Linden was able to score with 1:51 left, but the clock proved to be against them.
Frankston will conclude district play Friday, 11/6, against Beckville.
