The Westwood Panthers had sent 10 players to the District 9-3A Division I All-District first team. Gerado Lavin was named Lineman of the Year and Brandon Russell was honored with Student Coach of the Year.
The Panthers had much to appreciate this past season. They clinched their first playoff berth since 2015 and had the opportunity to play for their first district title since 2008. Those historical markers were represented on the All-District list with 22 total players receiving All-District accolades.
Matthew Gomez saw first-team honors as an offensive lineman and an inside linebacker. Ayden Coker was also named to the first team on both sides of the ball as an offensive lineman and defensive end.
Josh Davis was first team All-District at receiver. Davis was named Pizza Hut’s Week 3 Top Performer after posting 104 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches in their game against Palmer. Davis had three 100-yard games on the season and finished with seven receiving touchdowns on the year.
Shannon Jackson was first-team defensive back and second-team wide receiver. Kaysn Dial was first-team punter. Boston Anderson received first-team outside linebacker and was honorable mention at wide receiver.
Jordan Valasquez was first-team defensive back and honorable mention at wide receiver. He was also honored in week eight as one of Pizza Hut’s four top performers of the week after finishing with nine tackles.
Myron Melton was first team inside linebacker and second team offensive line. He had a breakout week two performance where he recorded 15 total tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss en route to being selected as one of the area’s top performers.
Quarterback Lamarion Goodwyn was the final member of their offense to be selected to the first team. He was twice selected as one of the area’s top performers. In week one, he passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 82 rushing yards and two touchdown on 14 carries.
He also was a week seven top performer after totaling 303 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.
Isaiah Zavala was named first-team kicker. Chris Herndon was second-team outside linebacker. Lucas Smith was second-team defensive end and honorable mention offensive lineman. Jordan Williams was named to the second team at running back.
Brayden Barron was second team at inside linebacker. Zemetress Randle was second-team defensive tackle. TJ Davis and David Russell were second-team defensive backs.
Hugh Adams, Caiden Walker and Austin Frazier were honorable mentions.
