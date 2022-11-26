FERRIS – Oakwood Panther Zack Nickerson continued his impressive season Friday night as his nine touchdowns propelled them over Bluff Dale, 64-51, in the Class 1A-Division II State Quarterfinals.
Head Coach J.J. Johnson has sung the praises of Nickerson throughout the season and he has continued to prove himself on the field game-in and game-out.
After Nickerson scored six touchdowns against sixth-ranked Oglesby, Nickerson had a career performance with nine touchdowns Friday.
“He’s the leader and he carries the load for us,” Johnson said about Nickerson. “He seems to get stronger as the game goes on. When the ball is in his hands, he turns it on.”
Bluff Dale was ranked ninth heading into the playoffs, which marks the second top-10 state-ranked opponent Oakwood has beaten in the playoffs.
Coach Johnson has hammered home the amount of proud they take in defense, despite the high-scoring nature of six-man football.
After eclipsing 80 points in back-to-back games, Bluff Dale was held to under 55 points for just the third time this season. Oakwood’s 64 points were the most points they had given up since their Sept. 15th lost to Cherokee, which was their only other loss on the season.
Nickerson is now up to 77 touchdowns on the season, which according to six-man historian Leman Saunders, breaks the record for single touchdowns in a season that was set by Amhert’s DeWayne Miles in 1995 (72).
The Panthers now sit a game away from a state championship berth as they play the Loraine Bulldogs in the state semifinals.
Loraine has beaten Richland Springs, Panther Creek and Cherokee in the playoffs.
