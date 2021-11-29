HICO -- Richland Springs has a long history of tradition in 6Man Football. It’s a tradition that Oakwood has been working hard to achieve over the last few years.
The Panthers produce some of the best athletes in the state. Over the last 4 years, they made a name for themselves in Class 1A Div II.
Last season Oakwood had a rare exit in the first round of the playoffs. In 2018, the Panthers upset Richland Springs to face Strawn in the Semi Finals. In 2019, Richland Springs defeated Oakwood in the Regional Finals. Oakwood will continue to work hard to earn the respect in the 6Man game.
Oakwood traveled back to Hico to face Richland Springs. The Coyotes scored quick. Oakwood’s duo of Ja’ Lee Mathis and Zach Nickerson, pounded down the field and Mathis found the end zone. One of Richland Springs first quarter touchdowns came from an Oakwood fumble.
The “O” had work to do to push back the Coyote defense. Bennett Reed, Michael Brauer, and Cadarius Whitt had their hands full all night. Freshman, Gavin Wilbanks and Michael Brauer had big tackles on defense. The Coyotes led 20-14 after the first quarter.
Oakwood couldn’t get the defensive stop they needed to pull ahead. They came within six points in the second quarter. Two Panther touchdowns were called back, including a big run by #40 Michael Brauer. Nickerson powered his way down the field, picking up several yards. Nickerson and Mathis scored in the second. Halftime score was 56-34.
The Coyotes dominated the second half. Oakwood did not score in the third quarter, making it 70-34.
Mathis played strong through a wrist injury and ran 65 yards for Oakwood’s only score in the second half. The Panther’s holder, Trinidy Bynum, couldn’t get the snap so he pulled up and found Zack Nickerson open for the XP. Trinidy Bynum, Zack Nickerson, and Isaiah Jacobs played great on defense.
Oakwood needed to play flawless, but penalties played a big part in this game. Richland Springs ended the game 86-41 with 6:44 left on the clock. They will meet Strawn in the Semifinals.
