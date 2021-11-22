HICO -- The Oakwood Panthers were picked to be the underdog against the Cherokee Indians in the area title game. Cherokee was projected to win by 17, but Oakwood dominated this game, 52-16.
The Panthers allowed the Indians to score twice in the first half and forced a shut out in the second half. Oakwood was able to go up 24-16 in the 2nd qtr and they didn’t let up.
They were able to walk away with a 52-16 win. 6Man Division II started with 74 teams and Oakwood is one the final eight left in the state.
Ja’Lee Mathis led the Panthers in TD’s. The Indians could not match his speed. Once Mathis broke free, he was untouched. Zack Nickerson powered his way to several first downs and also made his appearance in the end zone.
These two athletes had an outstanding game, but this wasn’t possible without their offensive line. Seniors, Bennett Reed and Cadarius Whitt, along with Freshman Michael Brauer, opened holes that you could drive a truck through.
They manhandled the defensive line of Cherokee. QB, Ryder Perry, captained his offense to perfection.
Reed also had some great tackles and rushes on the QB. Chris Lloyd and Trinidy Bynum put pressure on the Indians QB and forced turnovers. Bynum forced a fumble that Isaiah Jacobs picked up for huge gain and Oakwood scored the next play.
Jacobs had nice open field tackles. Bynum also recovered a fumble. Ja’Lee Mathis had a 60 Yd pick six. Gavin Wilbanks and Kalvin Patridge hit hard and stopped the Indians on several 4th downs.
This game was won by team effort and heart. The Panthers kept driving and pounding the ball. Oakwood now faces a familiar playoff team, Richland Springs.
The Coyotes and Panthers have met twice in the past three years, each taking a win. The Panthers will travel back to Hico for a 6 p.m. game on Friday.
