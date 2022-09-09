The Oakwood Panthers are the seventh ranked Class 1A/Six-Man Division II team and have been projected by Dave Campbell's Texas Football to go undefeated in head coach J.J. Johnson’s first year.
“New” is the definitive word for the Oakwood Panthers in 2022. The new season brings a new head coach/athletic director, a new district lineup and even a new football facility. That’s a lot to be excited about, and Oakwood’s offseason numbers indicated that the student athletes are, indeed, fired up for this season.
J.J. Johnson took the reins as the head football coach and athletic director. A familiar face in the area, Coach Johnson put in twelve years at Palestine High School where he was an assistant coach in football and headed the boys’ basketball program.
Six-man football is a new sport for him, but Coach Johnson has looked forward to the challenge of working with the program. “It’s exciting. There are a lot of different things you can add to the game that you can’t do in eleven-man football, and I feel like there are also things I can bring to this game from eleven-man.”
Johnson has an experienced staff at his side on the field. Tommy Tritz returns as Offensive Coordinator, Tracy Cooper at Defensive Coordinator, and Jayson Johnson will again guide the special teams.
The two sides have equally contributed to Oakwood’s undefeated start through two weeks – outscoring their opponents 102-6.
Depth has been a problem for the Panthers in the past, but the numbers have looked good for the 2022 team. They’ve been led by seniors Zack Nickerson, Trinity Bynum and Ryder Perry leading by example. Other experienced players returning from the 2021 squad include Isaiah Jacobs, kicker Eduardo Ramirez, Arturo Alatorre, Gavin Wilbanks, Jalen Mathis, Kevin Alatorre, and Mike Brauer. The Panther line-up should also benefit from the addition of Kolby Walley, who came from Westwood last year but was injured until the last district game.
Jacobs has been a force offensively for the Panthers – passing for four touchdowns, along with rushing for 280 yards and four touchdowns in two games. He’s a large part as to why Oakwood is one of six 1A schools projected to finish the regular season undefeated.
They’ve been overwhelming favorites in each of their three games and has not disappointed as of yet.
In the 2022-24 UIL realignment, Oakwood competes in 1A-Division 2, 6-Man District 9, which includes Fannindle, Apple Springs and Trinidad. With just four teams in district play, the non-district schedule will be a long one, giving the team plenty of time to gel.
Also on the horizon for the Panthers is new facilities.
The citizens of OISD passed a bond last year for new facilities which include a new artificial turf football field, bleachers, field house and concession stand, and a long-awaited track facility. Construction delays have plagued the project, but the turf is now scheduled to be installed in September and the team hopes to get in a few homes games under the lights of the new Panther Stadium late in the season.
So, what is the bottom line for the Panthers this season? Coach Johnson has a positive outlook for his team, summing up, “The kids are working hard. They are buying in. We have a lot of the team back from last year, and we’ll have speed, size and leadership. I think we have a good shot to go deep in the playoffs.”
