Unsurprisingly, after a historic season, Oakwood Panther Zack Nickerson was named District 9-1A Offensive MVP and All-Region Offensive MVP.
Nickerson was the catalyst behind Oakwood’s successful first season under Head Coach J.J. Johnson. Nickerson finished the season with 81 touchdowns, which according to six-man statisticians is a record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season.
Nickerson also rushed for over 3,500 yards. His 489 rushing yards and eight touchdowns earned him a nomination for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. He was also a Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year nominee.
Gavin Wilbanks was named District 9-1A Defensive MVP and All-Region Defensive MVP. Coach Johnson said Wilbanks was a driving force behind a defense that allowed less than 15 points per game during their district championship run.
Trinidy Bynum was named District 9-1A Spread Center and All-Region Spread Center. Coach Johnson was named Coach of the Year.
Arturo Alatorre was named to All-District special teams and All-Region special teams. Darreion Thomas was an All-District running back and All-Region linebacker. Thomas rushed for 166 yards and five touchdowns for Oakwood.
Micah Reed earned District Newcomer of the Year and was an All-Region tight end. Reed was multi-faceted for Oakwood. Reed rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also led them in receiving with 233 yards and eight touchdowns.
Ryder Perry was their All-District spread back and All-Region utility player. Perry was second on the team in rushing with 556 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.
He led them in passing with 231 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jackson Bentley and Jordan Murray were All-District players for Oakwood.
Kalvin Patridge was received All-Region at cornerback and Nick Strickland earned All-Region at center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.