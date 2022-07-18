It’s never a break when it comes to district football for the Palestine Wildcats and that point was emphasized in the 2022 Dave Campbell's Texas Football Associated Press Preseason 4A Division I Rankings.
Two of Palestine’s six division opponents – Tyler Chapel Hill and Kilgore – are ranked inside the top 10 entering the 2022 season.
Tyler Chapel Hill broke out last year with an 11-win season that had them one game from the state championship game. They enter 2022 as the third-ranked team In 4A-DI football.
A quarterback change during the second half of their district game against Palestine added an electric spark to their offense. They nearly came back from a 16-0 halftime deficit behind freshman Demetruis Brisbon.
They fell the next week to Kilgore, who’s ranked eighth, before a six-game win streak placed them in a regional finals battle against Austin LBJ – who they lost to 38-35.
Kilgore, who’s playoff run was ended by Tyler Chapel Hill 41-35, lost only two games in 2021. They boasted a 6-0 district record before defeating Huffman Hargrave and Stafford in the playoffs.
They took a 35-6 win over Palestine that spearheaded their district championship run. Their quarterback Daverion VanZandt enters his senior year for the Bulldogs.
Stephenville sits on top of the 4A-DI rankings after their undefeated run landed them a state championship where they defeated LBJ Austin 38-21.
China Spring is slotted number two after dominated 4A-DII en route to an undefeated state championship season.
El Campo is fourth behind Tyler Chapel Hill (3) as they went 11-2 last season. They defeated Houston Yates and Lindale in the playoffs before falling to Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24-21.
Celina is fifth and is another move up from 4A-DII as they were a game short of the state title game.
Calallen, Waco La Vega, Kilgore, Dumas and Kennedale represent the back half of the top 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.