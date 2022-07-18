Palestine Football

It’s never a break when it comes to district football for the Palestine Wildcats and that point was emphasized in the 2022 Dave Campbell's Texas Football Associated Press Preseason 4A Division I Rankings. Two of Palestine’s six division opponents – Tyler Chapel Hill and Kilgore – are ranked inside the top 10 entering the 2022 season.

Tyler Chapel Hill broke out last year with an 11-win season that had them one game from the state championship game. They enter 2022 as the third-ranked team In 4A-DI football.

A quarterback change during the second half of their district game against Palestine added an electric spark to their offense. They nearly came back from a 16-0 halftime deficit behind freshman Demetruis Brisbon.

They fell the next week to Kilgore, who’s ranked eighth, before a six-game win streak placed them in a regional finals battle against Austin LBJ – who they lost to 38-35.

Kilgore, who’s playoff run was ended by Tyler Chapel Hill 41-35, lost only two games in 2021. They boasted a 6-0 district record before defeating Huffman Hargrave and Stafford in the playoffs.

They took a 35-6 win over Palestine that spearheaded their district championship run. Their quarterback Daverion VanZandt enters his senior year for the Bulldogs.

Stephenville sits on top of the 4A-DI rankings after their undefeated run landed them a state championship where they defeated LBJ Austin 38-21.

China Spring is slotted number two after dominated 4A-DII en route to an undefeated state championship season.

El Campo is fourth behind Tyler Chapel Hill (3) as they went 11-2 last season. They defeated Houston Yates and Lindale in the playoffs before falling to Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24-21.

Celina is fifth and is another move up from 4A-DII as they were a game short of the state title game.

Calallen, Waco La Vega, Kilgore, Dumas and Kennedale represent the back half of the top 10.

