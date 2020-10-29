LINDALE – The Palestine Wildcats secured their second consecutive playoff berth last week behind a 42-6 homecoming win over the Athens Hornets.
They enter their district finale against a Lindale Eagles team who was undefeated in District 9-4A. And though the Wildcats already know their season won't end on Friday night, their district finale still has a playoff-like atmosphere to it against one of the better 4A teams.
Lindale Eagles
Record: 6-2, 4-0
Head Coach: Chris Cochran
Key Players: RB Jordan Jenkins, DB/WR Airik Williams, LB Jaret Allen, QB Sam Peterson, DL Jessie Hamelinck, DB/RB D.J. Walton, WR/DB Jacob Seekford, OL/DL Kieler Miller, DE Jaymond Jackson
The obvious name that sticks out on the Lindale offense is Baylor running back commit Jordan Jenkins who rushed for 1,500 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2019. However, despite Jenkins' talent, head coach Lance Angel said it would be a lot easier to contain this Lindale offense if Jenkins was the only one they had to focus on.
This Lindale offense is averaging nearly 46 points per game through four district games, along with their defense holding two of their four opponents under 10 points.
On the opposite side, Palestine has crossed the 42-point threshold in three of their past four games. Though both teams can score points, the attention grabber in this district clash is how Palestine's front seven will matchup against Lindale's offensive line.
Jenkins has recorded a couple of 150-yard games on the ground, while quarterback Sam Peterson has been a threat in the air.
That type of offensive production has not been what Palestine's defense has been accustomed to allowing. They forced six turnovers against Athens last week and totaled 10 quarterback pressures the week before.
Daelon Williams and Shedrick Dudley are the team leaders in QB pressures with a total of 25. The suffocating pressure has forced quarterbacks into bad situations and has resulted in Jermeny Walker recording three interceptions to this point.
The Wildcats also has an astonishing 45 team sacks with Elvin Calhoun leading the way with eight.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., Friday, inside Eagles Stadium at Lindale.
