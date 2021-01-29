Palestine Wildcats Elvin Calhoun and Dominique Milton was named to the Padilla Poll All-State Football Team.
Calhoun earned first-team defensive lineman after totaling 69 tackles, eight sacks, three quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.
Calhoun was also named All-District Defensive Lineman of the Year. The senior interior lineman finished with 31 tackles, five sacks and one fumble recovery through six district games.
Calhoun will also be signing his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play collegiate football with Southern Arkansas.
Milton earned second team All-State Tight End. He also earned All-District first team Tight End.
Milton signs his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play college football at Trinity Valley Community College.
